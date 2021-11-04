Victim shot following an argument in Baltimore; suspect arrested and charged

BALTIMORE POLICE HAVE ARRESTED AND CHARGED THE SUSPECT THAT SHOT A 38-YEAR-OLD MAN ON OCTOBER 26. — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged the suspect that shot a 38-year-old man on October 26.

According to the release, at a little after 2:10 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Mareco Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Once on location, officers found the 38-year-old victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police arrested 35-year-old Travis Lomax, of Baltimore. They believe he shot the victim following an argument.

Lomax was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged with Attempted 1st degree murder.