EDGEWOOD, Md. — Officials confirm that a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Edgewood.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Dearwood Court for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim died and that the suspect is currently in custody.

This is preliminary information, so this article will be updated when more details are released.