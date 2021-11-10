Watch
Victim pistol whipped, carjacked outside Glen Burnie home overnight

Posted at 11:51 AM, Nov 10, 2021
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police say a man was pistol whipped and carjacked overnight Tuesday outside his home in Glen Burnie.

It happened around 1am in the 8000 block of Green Orchard Road.

The 39-year-old victim told police he was inside his car when two gunmen approached and ordered him out.

After doing as told, the victim said he was struck in his face with a gun. The suspects took the car keys and fled in the victim's car.

Police later located the stolen car abandoned in the area of Donna Court and Crainmont Drive.

Anyone with information should call 410-222-6145 or the tip Line at 410-222-4700.

