Victim fatally shoots Caroline County man after he allegedly stabbed four people inside Delaware home

HARTLY, De. — A 37-year-old Caroline County man is dead after allegedly stabbing four people inside a Delaware home, before one victim shot him.

Police say several people got together for tv and games late Wednesday night, in the 700 block of Proctors Purchase Road near Hartly, Delaware.

As the get-together carried over into the next morning, one of the men for some reason became enraged and began attacking the others with a knife, stabbing four of them.

One of the wounded victims was able to grab a shotgun and shoot the suspect, killing him.

Two of the stabbing victims are from Maryland and are expected to survive.

Both others live in Harlty and are currently hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

It's unclear which victim shot the suspect. Police have not released any names.

Anyone with information should call Delaware State Police Sergeant S. Yeich at 302-741-2703 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.