Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Victim fatally shoots Caroline County man after he allegedly stabbed four people inside Delaware home

items.[0].image.alt
RTV6
Crime Scene
Reports: 11 shot at a Chicago funeral home
Posted at 9:23 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 09:23:58-04

HARTLY, De. — A 37-year-old Caroline County man is dead after allegedly stabbing four people inside a Delaware home, before one victim shot him.

Police say several people got together for tv and games late Wednesday night, in the 700 block of Proctors Purchase Road near Hartly, Delaware.

As the get-together carried over into the next morning, one of the men for some reason became enraged and began attacking the others with a knife, stabbing four of them.

One of the wounded victims was able to grab a shotgun and shoot the suspect, killing him.

Two of the stabbing victims are from Maryland and are expected to survive.

Both others live in Harlty and are currently hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

It's unclear which victim shot the suspect. Police have not released any names.

Anyone with information should call Delaware State Police Sergeant S. Yeich at 302-741-2703 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020