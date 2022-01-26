Victim dies 2 years after 2019 assault; medical examiner rules death a homicide

BALTIMORE — A victim that was assaulted in 2019 died as a result of those injuries in 2021.

Baltimore Police say the suspect is currently in custody.

On August 19, 2019, at a little after 6 a.m., officers were called to a house in the 3200 block of Garrison Boulevard for an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, officers found 59-year-old Kevin Jones, of the 3200 block of Garrison Boulevard, who was suffering from trauma to the head and neck.

He was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening.

However, on October 29, 2021, Jones was pronounced dead in Baltimore County and his remains were transported to the Medical Examiners’ office for autopsy.

On Tuesday, doctors from the Medical Examiners’ office informed homicide detectives that Jones’ death was caused by the 2019 assault and therefore ruled a homicide.

A suspect has been arrested in this case and the charges resulted in a Stet. Detectives are conferring with the State’s Attorney’s Office as to how they will proceed.