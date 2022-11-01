Veterans Day Parade returns to Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Veterans Day Parade will return to Baltimore this year.

According to a release from the city and the Mayor, the city's parade will be back for the first time since the pandemic started.

“After a hiatus due to COVID-19, I am excited to announce the return of the Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade to recognize the selfless service that millions of Americans have given to our country,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “As the brother of a United States Navy veteran, I know firsthand the determination and valor that our veterans and servicemembers possess and I am honored to be able to celebrate this Veterans Day alongside these brave men and women.” Mayor Brandon Scott

The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 at noon. It will start at the Washington Monument on North Charles Street, go south and end at the War Memorial Plaza.

After the parade ends, marchers and attendees can participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at The Black Soldiers Memorial at War Memorial Plaza.

The mayor said in addition to restarting the parade tradition, he's also resuming the City Veterans Commission, and it's taking applications.

In a release, the city said that roads will be closed for the parade, and bus routes will be adjusted. Drivers will most likely see some congestion around downtown as the parade goes down Charles Street, but transportation officials will be reopening roads as the parade passes through its route.