Veteran stands in boot prints of fellow fallen service members to honor, raise money

Posted: 11:25 PM, Sep 13, 2019
Updated: 2019-09-13 23:27:47-04
TOWSON, Md. (WMAR) — We stand to honor our fallen. Folds of Honor. This is where you stand for 13 minutes in the boot imprints of a fallen service member.

The number 13 represents the 13 folds of an American flag given to the grieving family at burial.

On Friday at Calvert Hall, WMAR-2 News met Kevin Carroll, a hero who stands for everything America stands for.

The Folds of Honor continues into Saturday at Calvert Hall between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A $25 dollar donation is welcome support the children of spouses who have died in combat or are disabled.

