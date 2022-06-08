Velveeta debuts cheese-scented nail polish

BALTIMORE — You may have gotten some Velveeta cheese on your hands before, but are you ready for some Velveeta-scented nails?

The latest unusual food-flavored product is Velveeta's Pinkies Out Polish, offering a nail polish duo that's based on the classic Velveeta cheese.

The nail polish comes in red and yellow ("Finger Food" and "La Dolce Velveeta") for $15, as well as "La Dolce Velveeta" nail stickers for $4.99.

The bright, limited-edition polish also promises to smell like Velveeta.

Velveeta is partnering with Nails.INC on the new polish collection.

Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company, said in a press release:

VELVEETA is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish.

The shades are made with a longwear formula and wide brush. The polish can be bought exclusively on Amazon.com and NailsInc.com while supplies last.