Vehicles for Change gifts father with a new car for the holidays

HALETHORPE, Md. — It's the giving season, and for one man, a used car means more time with his kids.

"My commute in the morning will be a Lyft, so I'll be paying between $20 to $25 daily to commute back and forth to work," said Derrick Sanders. "Once I get off, I'm going from all the way from the city back to where I live. So it was about at least a good four hour commute."

Sanders was one of three families that got a used car from Vehicles for Change on Tuesday in Halethorpe.

Inside the car though were other gifts, these for Sanders' kids, some toys and plush animals to help make their Christmas that much sweeter.

Sanders says having the car won't just cut down on his commute time but will also give him a chance to go on adventures with his.

"The kids, they love movies, so I definitely plan on doing that," said Sanders. "My son, he's three-years-old, he'll be four in the next two weeks or so. He's going to be starting school, so that definitely was a major plus."

Vehicles for Change charges $950 for the car, paid over a year-long loan. The group says that it helps families improve their credit scores.

The cars also come with a six-month, 6,000-mile warranty.

The group has awarded nearly 8,000 cars to Maryland families since 1999.