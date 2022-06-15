Vehicle taken in Glen Burnie carjacking is found in Baltimore

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A vehicle taken in an armed carjacking from Glen Burnie was found in Baltimore early this morning.

A group of suspects carjacked a woman at gunpoint at about 2:15 a.m. on Milton Avenue near 3rd Street in Glen Burnie, said Anne Arundel County police.

The woman parked her car on Milton Avenue when she was approached by two males. The suspects got out of a gold Acura that was being driven by a third person; the two suspects then followed the victim to her house.

The two suspects took out guns and demanded money and the keys to her vehicle, said police. They drove away in her vehicle, which was found shortly after in Baltimore.

Police are still looking for the suspects, who were driving a gold Acura TL with a possible temporary tag F608471 or F508471.

Anyone with information should call 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at 410-222-4700.