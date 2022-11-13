Watch Now
Vehicle collision in Cecil County leaves three people dead

WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 9:41 AM, Nov 13, 2022
CECIL COUNTY — Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a vehicle collision that left three people dead in Cecil County.

Troopers responded to the Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elton, Maryland, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.

According to a release from the Maryland State police, a 2014 Hyundai Genesis was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Pulaski Highway when it struck the passenger side of a 2010 Honda Civic as the driver was attempting to make a left turn.

The driver of the Hyundai, 20-year-old Cameron Doucette, and both occupants, 33-year-old Jessica Zeimer and 37-year-old Nicholas Zeimer, were all declared dead at the scene.

Pulaski Highway was shutdown for six hours as the scene following the crash, the Maryland State Police Crash Team is currently leading the investigation into the crash.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

