HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were on the scene of a vehicle accident in Harford County Friday evening.

The incident took place on Mountain Rd (RT-152).

The road was shut down from Philadelphia Rd (RT-7) to Old Mountain S.

Crews had to use the jaws of life to free the trapped patient.

Harford County Sheriff provided traffic control.

There's no word on any injuries at this time.