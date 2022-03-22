Watch
Van collides with bicycle leaving one dead in Emmitsburg

Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 22, 2022
EMMITSBURG, Md. — An Emmitsburg man has died after a van ran into the back of the bicycle he was riding Monday afternoon.

Police say 26-year-old Tyler Clark, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, struck Shawn Blumenfeld as the two were traveling in the 10000 block of Taneytown Pike.

Although Clark remained on scene, police are unsure how or why he collided with Blumenfeld's bicycle.

Charges could be filed after investigators and the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office finish reviewing evidence and witness statements.

