Vaccine clinic at Morgan State offering up to 390 doses per day

BALTIMORE — Morgan state is working with the Maryland Department of Health to expand access to vaccines.

A vaccine equity task force vaccination clinic opened Friday at the university's student center. The site plans to offer up to 390 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day during the weekends.

Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford says in terms of vaccinating black Marylanders, things are going very well.

"Now the push is to get younger people to make sure they’re coming out,” said Rutherford. “What I mean by younger people is 40 and below, not just the college students, but 40 and below making sure they're getting their vaccines."

The vaccines are open to everyone. Appointments are required.

Residents can schedule an appointment online, over the phone, or by walking in to register.

Free parking is available in the Morgan Commons garage.

