BALTIMORE — Vaccaro's of Little Italy was burglarized early this morning, after four people threw a rock through the front door.

The Baltimore mainstay was targeted at about 3:49 a.m., confirmed city police.

"Once inside, the suspects grabbed an unknown amount of property before fleeing the location," police said. "No arrest have been made at this time. Southeast District detectives are investigating."

The glass door was replaced by Friday afternoon and the restaurant was open for business.