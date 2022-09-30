Watch Now
Utility truck hit by CSX train in Rockville

Posted at 10:09 PM, Sep 29, 2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md.  — A utility truck was struck at the IAO Nebel St Crossing by a CSX train in Montgomery County.

The truck ended up on the CSX railroad tracks between Randolph Road and Nicholson Road.

No injuries were reported from the train or the vehicle.

The driver and occupants left the scene prior to the arrival of the Montgomery County Fire Department.

