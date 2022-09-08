USS Constellation Education Center, water taxi terminal opens in Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — The Inner Harbor's newest attraction is now officially open.

The newly-constructed USS Constellation Education Center and Inner Harbor water taxi terminal had its ribbon cutting on Thursday.

The interactive museum is a school field trip dream that features exhibits on maritime history, has a gift shop and a chance to board the legendary USS Constellation itself.

The living classroom model gives children and adults alike a unique educational experience.

"This is a place that can touch people and touch kids when they're young in a different way. It can change the trajectory of their lives and open their eyes to possibilities."

The new water taxi terminal offers improved facilities and ease of access along the Inner Harbor waterfront.