Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

USS Constellation Education Center, water taxi terminal opens in Inner Harbor

USS Constellation Education Center, water taxi terminal opens in Inner Harbor
constellation.jpg
Posted at 5:09 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 18:08:23-04

BALTIMORE — The Inner Harbor's newest attraction is now officially open.

The newly-constructed USS Constellation Education Center and Inner Harbor water taxi terminal had its ribbon cutting on Thursday.

The interactive museum is a school field trip dream that features exhibits on maritime history, has a gift shop and a chance to board the legendary USS Constellation itself.

The living classroom model gives children and adults alike a unique educational experience.

"This is a place that can touch people and touch kids when they're young in a different way. It can change the trajectory of their lives and open their eyes to possibilities."

The new water taxi terminal offers improved facilities and ease of access along the Inner Harbor waterfront.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019