USPS preps for busy holiday season

Posted at 11:11 PM, Oct 25, 2021
BALTIMORE — The holiday season is right around the corner and that means a lot more mail is getting sent every day.

We toured one USPS plant in the area, which workers say can handle up to 10,000 pieces of mail every hour.

Workers get the mail, it goes through sorting machines and then gets sent out for delivery. Those machines will run for about 20 hours every day leading up to Christmas.

The USPS faced big issues last year as worker shortages plagued the industry. This year they say they're ready.

Despite the extra workers, there are still shipping deadlines you need to follow if you want your mail to arrive on time.

The busiest time of the year starts two weeks before Christmas, so try to send your gifts out before then.

