USGS: 2.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Woodlawn

Posted at 4:08 PM, Jun 25, 2021
USGS is reporting that there was a 2.6 magnitude earthquake in Maryland on Friday afternoon.

They are reporting that it was 1 km southeast of Woodlawn.

This is breaking news we will update as more information comes in.

