USGS: 2.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Woodlawn

USGS is reporting that there was a 2.6 magnitude earthquake in Maryland on Friday afternoon.

They are reporting that it was 1 km southeast of Woodlawn.

The USGS epicenter is located off of Windsor Mill Rd and Security Blvd. Let us know if you see any damage.



There are no reported injuries at this time.https://t.co/I6Xni0uQhc pic.twitter.com/8YWfsleOXc — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 25, 2021

