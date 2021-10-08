US Marshals apprehend one of Maryland’s Most Wanted

BALTIMORE — On Friday, U.S. Marshals in the District of Maryland announce the arrest of a fugitive who has been on the run since 2018.

The United States District Court for the District of Maryland issued an arrest warrant for Allen Griffin, who was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances in violation of 21 U.S.C. § 846 and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, in violation of 21 U.S.C. § 841(a).

Griffin was arrested Thursday morning by deputies from the Northern District of Georgia and Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

According to a press release, a federal grand jury indicted twelve Baltimore men on charges related to a drug trafficking operation in East Baltimore. The indictment unsealed on, or around May 8, 2018, charged the defendants with distribution of heroin and crack cocaine.

Two defendants were charged with Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking and Conspiracy to Possess a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking; one of those defendants was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm; and another defendant was charged with Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking.

Once Griffin became aware of the charges, he fled the state of Maryland and avoided capture for more than three years.

While the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) managed the criminal investigation, the fugitive investigation was delegated to the U.S. Marshals.

In an effort to uncover new information, the U.S. Marshals Service featured Griffin’s case on the District of Maryland’s fugitive of the week program over the summer. Efforts to collaborate with the community paid off and information received directly contributed to the safe apprehension of Griffin, who had fled to the state of Georgia.

“Over the past year, the District of Maryland has made great strides toward innovating our approach to public safety. This arrest just shows that our work to collaborate with the public is paying off. We are making the community safer, together,” said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Mathew Silverman.

If you have information regarding a wanted fugitive, please reach out to the U.S. Marshals tip line (1-800-WANTED2).