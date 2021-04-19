Watch
US Army Sergeant convicted of sexual assault by court martial at Ft. Meade

Mike Whitby / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
A pair of handcuffs used in an arrest. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 19, 2021
FT. MEADE — A US Army Sergeant was convicted of sexual assault charges by a court martial at Ft. Meade.

On April 16, at a general court-martial convened at Fort George G. Meade.

Sgt. Nelson O. Rodriguez of the United States Army, was convicted by a military panel composed of officer and enlisted members, of two specifications of sexual assault.

Rodriguez was convicted of two specifications of sexual assault. Not guilty verdicts were applied to all other charges and specifications.

The military judge sentenced Rodriguez to a reduction in rank from Sergeant E-5 to Private E-1, a dishonorable discharge, and 36 months of confinement for each specification of sexual assault, to be served concurrently.

