Urn picked up by Mr. Trash Wheel

Posted at 6:27 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 18:27:47-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Mr. Trash Wheel latest find, an urn.

The Baltimore Waterfront Partnership is looking for the owner of the urn picked up by the trash collector on Tuesday.

The urn is still on the wheel.

"We pick up a lot of things,” said Clearwater Mills Director of Operations Cy Kellett. “This is one of the stranger ones. My condolences to whoever it may be."

Mr. Trash Wheel collects trash from waterways and incinerates it to generate power. It’s part of the Baltimore Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative.

