Upton, Druid Heights black infant mortality drops 75%

BALTIMORE — There's been a significant decrease in the black infant mortality rate in parts of West Baltimore.

The rate in the Upton and Druid Heights neighborhoods has dropped 75% in the last decade, thanks to the work of B’More for Healthy Babies.

"Today's celebration of this record low black infant mortality rate, here in this community, is a testament to the power of collaboration and sustain community investment. B’More For Healthy Babies reminds us that public health interventions work and can improve health outcomes for all of our communities,” said Baltimore City Health Department Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “It is within our power to eliminate health disparities here in Baltimore and Be More for Healthy Babies shows us the way how."

In 2009, 15 out of 1,000 infants in Upton and Druid Heights did not survive birth. Now, that number is at 3.8 deaths per 1,000 births, comparable to the city's overall white infant mortality rate of 4.4 deaths per 1,000 births.

