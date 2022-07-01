Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

"Uptick of misconduct" reported at Baltimore City pools

Pool image
WMAR
Pool image
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 15:36:45-04

City leaders are warning residents to be respectful at local pools, after a series of incidents.

Baltimore Recreation and Parks said in an email today:

Recently, there’s been an uptick of misconduct at several of our pool locations, including threats to staff, vandalism, and an overall disregard for pool rules. These guidelines are in place for the safety of ALL city residents and staff members. Behavior of this kind often leads to pool closures, destruction of property and pool equipment, and puts a strain on the wellbeing of the pool staff.

Meanwhile, some have raised concerns about Baltimore police using a helicopter to get children out of the Patterson Park pool, after they apparently broke in after it was closed.

Police commissioner Michael Harrison confirmed that happened this week.

"What we know is that that pool was successfully closed at 6:30 p.m.," he noted.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the Patterson Park area, said on Twitter that using the helicopter was "totally excessive" and he plans to address this issue during a meeting next week with police and rec and parks.

All city pools close by 6:30 p.m. daily.

Baltimore City pool schedule
Baltimore City pool schedule

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019