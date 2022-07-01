"Uptick of misconduct" reported at Baltimore City pools

City leaders are warning residents to be respectful at local pools, after a series of incidents.

Baltimore Recreation and Parks said in an email today:

Recently, there’s been an uptick of misconduct at several of our pool locations, including threats to staff, vandalism, and an overall disregard for pool rules. These guidelines are in place for the safety of ALL city residents and staff members. Behavior of this kind often leads to pool closures, destruction of property and pool equipment, and puts a strain on the wellbeing of the pool staff.

Meanwhile, some have raised concerns about Baltimore police using a helicopter to get children out of the Patterson Park pool, after they apparently broke in after it was closed.

Police commissioner Michael Harrison confirmed that happened this week.

"What we know is that that pool was successfully closed at 6:30 p.m.," he noted.

I’ve asked BPD not to use their helicopter to chase away kids at the pool. Repeatedly. While I do worry about the safety of children swimming at night without a lifeguard, this ain’t it. Totally excessive. I’m meeting w BPD and Rec and Park next week and plan to address this. — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) July 1, 2022

City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the Patterson Park area, said on Twitter that using the helicopter was "totally excessive" and he plans to address this issue during a meeting next week with police and rec and parks.

All city pools close by 6:30 p.m. daily.