Uproar Church holds back Back-To-School Supply drive for 'Connect Sunday'

OWINGS MILLS — A local church is helping kids get the supplies they need before the start of the school year.

Uproar church in Owings Mills gave away back packs full of supplies today.

This was part of their connect Sunday-- an event where kids and their families can show up for fun, food, and a little help with what they need.

Uproar outreach coordinator Ursula Thomas says outreach is part of their mission...And right now it's more important than ever.

Thomas says their goal is to make sure parents everywhere can feel comfortable sending their kids to school this year.

The church has given out more than 150 back packs to kids in the community.