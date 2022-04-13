Maryland public transportation riders, keep your masks on a little bit longer

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Transportation is keeping the face covering policy in effect, for the entire duration of the trip, a bit longer.

This falls in line with the TSA's face covering mandates, in effect until April 18, 2022 and comes just as the CDC wants to see the nationwide mask mandate expanded.

All riders using public transit including: MTA local bus, light rail, metro subway, commuter bus, MARC Train, and Mobility/para-transit service are required to wear face coverings. Riders must keep the face covering on for the entire duration of the trip, regardless of your vaccination status.