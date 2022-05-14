BALTIMORE — UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old boy returned home safely.

ORIGINAL STORY: Baltimore Police need your help locating a missing 11-year-old boy last seen three days ago.

According to police, family members say Roderick Parks left the 1400 block of Townway on May 11 and hasn’t returned. Parks was reported missing on May 13.

Roderick is approximately 4’11 and weighs 80 lbs. He was seen wearing a black jacket, a gray shirt, blue jeans, and Fila sneakers.

Anyone with information about Roderick’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.