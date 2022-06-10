UPDATE: 30-year-old woman and 1-year-old baby from Essex found

ESSEX, Md. — UPDATE: Sherri Addison and one-year-old Kylie Coates have been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: Baltimore County police are looking for a 30-year-old woman missing along with a 1-year-old baby from the Essex area.

🚨#CriticalMissing 30-year-olf Sherri Addison (5'1 130lbs) Brown hair, brown eyes and 1-year-old Kylie Coates (1'6 22lbs) brown hair, brown eyes. Last seen in the Essex area. Anyone with any information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #HelpLocate #Missing pic.twitter.com/hZqkBLG4ro — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) June 10, 2022

Sherri Addison and baby Kylie Coates were last seen in Essex.

Sherri is 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weights 130 pounds; she has brown hair and brown eyes. Kylie also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not provide any more details, including the relationship between the woman and child.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

