Up Rigging Festival to bring tall sailboats to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — If you like big sailboats, then Annapolis is for you this weekend.

Some tall ships are at the city dock for the inaugural Up Rigging Festival.

It's only fitting since Annapolis has been called the sailing capital of the United States.

Five schooners will be in town, including the Pride of Baltimore and the Lynx.

There are tons of things to do all weekend long for the whole family.

"You can come down and make a pirate hats with a group called the Tattered Hatters," said Erik Evans, with the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. "We are going to build a pond here on city dock where the kids can come make a model boat put it out in the pond. We're going to have live music and vendors. It's just going to be a fun afternoon all weekend."

Two of the bigger schooners are the Pride of Baltimore II and the Lynx.

Sean Canniff is the captain of this 122-foot schooner.

This is an Interpretation of the original Lynx that was built in Fells Point in 1812.

Captain Canniff said that when kids come on board, the crew and he gets very excited.

“Just to see the excitement of the kids when they come on board It’s this grand sending that so foreign to them," Captain Caniff said. "We get them out of their comfort zone and their classmates and We see a couple of them really shine.”

It is free to take boat tours at the dock.

They have afternoon and evening sails for a fee all weekend. The Up Rigging Festival goes from Friday to Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m.

They have live music Friday Saturday and Sunday night.

For more information, visit this website.