UniverSoul Circus returns to Baltimore after 2 year break

BALTIMORE — The UniverSoul Circus is bringing the fun back to Baltimore after a two-year hiatus this June.

The red and yellow striped bug top will be at Security Square Mall June 9-20. Masks are required for anyone over the age of five and Covid protocols will be in place.

Parking is free on-site and tickets can be found on sale here.

The acts this season feature some familiar faces like Ringmaster Donald Long, his sidekick Zeke and Cheyenne from Trinidad and Tobago.

Some of the other acts include performers from all over the globe. Countries represented include Antigua, Barbuda, South Africa, Mongolia, Peru, Mexico, Gabon, Russia, and Guinea.

“We’re excited to bring the fun back to the families and community of Baltimore this year and are thrilled to do this with our continued partnership with McDonald’s,” said Founder and CEO Cedric Walker.