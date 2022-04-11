Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

University of Maryland Police investigating indecent exposure incident on campus Sunday evening

umd police.JPG
UMD Police
UMD Police
umd police.JPG
Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 23:01:47-04

COLLEGE PARK — On April 10, 2022, at approximately 5:42 p.m., the University of Maryland Police Department was notified of an indecent exposure that occurred inside the Stamp Student Union.

A female student reported to police that while she was on the second floor, she saw a male watching something on his laptop and had himself exposed. The student left the area and called police.

The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD), Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating this incident.

We encourage anyone with information about this incident, to please call us at 301-405-3555. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may email http://www.umpd.umd.edu/contact/anonymous_tip.cfm .

When available for release, additional information, may be obtained by accessing the "UMD Safety Notice" portion of the campuses web site: http://universityofmarylandpolice.com/stats/safety_notices.cfm and http://umpdnews.umd.edu/home

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019