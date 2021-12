COLLEGE PARK, Md. — University of Maryland Police are investigating a death on campus after a man was found in the grass Tuesday morning.

First responders arrived at the Mowatt Lane Parking Garage at around 6 a.m. and found the man was dead at the scene.

There is no known threat to campus.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy, in which the official cause of death will be determined.