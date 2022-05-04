University of Maryland Medicine look to eliminate race as factor in birthing decisions with new tool

BALTIMORE — University of Maryland Medicine, which includes the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and the University of Maryland School of Medicine, announced it has officially eliminated race as a factor in birthing decisions, which had become a national standard.

The tool is called the Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) and it included a modifier that had a higher risk of complicating vaginal delivery to African American or Hispanic American women who have had a C-section compared to other women.

This has led doctors, specifically at community hospitals around the country, to be more likely to recommend a C-section to African American or Hispanic American women who had a previous one compared to women of other races.

UM Medicine wanted to eliminate its use completely to ensure a race-free standard among physicians practicing in all UMMS hospitals.

As of May 1, they've replaced the tool with an updated assessment tool that excludes race or ethnicity as a risk factor. This new and improved tool adds consideration for a history of hypertension. This could influence decision-making for thousands of births each year and have a sustainable impact toward establishing equity in maternal health.

This latest change continues UM Medicine's efforts to eliminate race-based clinical norms across more 150 of their locations to reduce health disparities in different communities.

Studies show that a C-section may be the safer option for many mothers, but experts agree the risk of complications is higher with repeat cesarean births. Some of these issues include excessive bleeding, infection or blood clotting issues. These complications come with longer recovery times or even potential complications in future pregnancies, including a need for a repeat C-section.