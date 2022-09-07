Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

University of Maryland, Baltimore launches new center for violence prevention

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 4:50 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 04:50:38-04

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland, Baltimore launched its new center for violence prevention Tuesday.

It is funded by a $2 million gift from Betsy Sherman and the Sherman Family Foundation.

UMB is partnering with shock trauma to run the center which will be led by the head of shock trauma, Dr. Thomas Scalea.

Officials say the new center will create an interdisciplinary approach to violence prevention and intervention.

The schools of medicine, law and social work will all have input on creating solutions to violence in the city.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019