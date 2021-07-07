UnitedHealthcare donates $10K to Boys & Girls Clubs as part of Guinness World Record title attempt

BALTIMORE — UnitedHealthcare donated $10,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore for sports equipment, as part of the Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge with pro golfer Rory McIlroy.

The national initiative is designed to encourage all Americans to make health a priority this summer and all year-round, enabling people to become eligible for a chance to win one of more than 100 fitness-related prizes including a dream home gym with a Peloton Bike.

The initiative seeks to break a Guinness World Record title for the most pledges received for a health campaign in one month (June 15 – July 15, 2021), with the goal of beating the current record of 58,284.

On behalf of the first 60,000 people to sign the pledge, UnitedHealthcare will donate $1 each for a total of $60,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs for sports equipment, including for young people in Baltimore.

People can join the initiative at UHCStepUp.com from June 15 to Sept. 22.