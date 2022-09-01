Watch Now
UnitedHealthcare and Professional Cyclist team-up to surprise 50 students

Leonard Rice
Posted at 6:33 PM, Sep 01, 2022
BALTIMORE  — Students were in for a treat today as they received new bikes from a collaboration involving UnitedHealthcare and professional cyclist Kyle Murphy ahead of the Maryland Cycling Classic.

The initiative was funded by a grant from UnitedHealthcare to the Dreambuilders Foundation.

Murphy and volunteers spent the afternoon fitting helmets, gifting bikes, and talking about bike safety with the students.

Students who received the bikes were nominated by their teachers for demonstrating the school's Five Promises: Honor and Integrity, Perseverance, Gratitude, Commitment to Quality, and Contribution.

