United Way providing fully furnished homes for the homeless

BALTIMORE — 35 homeless men and women now have a place to call home.

But finding a place to live is only the beginning.

The United Way and several other groups teamed up to take these homes, to the next level.

They raised $35,000 and spent that money on things like dishes, furniture and TV's to furnish these new homes.

United Way's president says this is the final piece of the puzzle for these men and women.

"We have three phases that we often talk about. We have health care, we have housing and then we at home, so many of them are moving from a place where now, they'll have secured health care with a case manager assigned to them. So, they can get really significant wraparound services, they can get housing, so they're literally under one roof, that's theirs. But the third piece is really important, which is making a house a home. And many people in the community take that for granted," said the president.

All of this is happening at Sojourner Place at Oliver Street Apartments in Baltimore.

Other groups taking part in this project include health care for the homeless and the Episcopal Housing Corporation.