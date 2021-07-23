United Way of Central Maryland volunteers beautify Ben Franklin High School

BALTIMORE — United Way of Central Maryland is doing its part to clean up Baltimore City, and is getting people in the community to help out.

The organization hosted a volunteer beautification event Friday morning at Ben Franklin High School in Brooklyn Park.

Volunteers painted, cleaned, and organized spaces inside the school. They also worked on a teacher relaxation room.

"About two years ago, we had to put this project on hold,” said United Way of Central Maryland Vice President of Education Natalie Dixon. “Our women united members were on a tour of our United Way Family Center and they saw the teacher's lounge and just thought we really need to do better for these teachers. Teaching is such a tough job, especially the last two years after the pandemic and they wanted to find a way to say thank you."

United Way has a registry for the lounge, they're asking community members to help them get things like chairs, lamps, and rugs to cozy up the area. They're also holding a school supply drive to help students start the school year off right.