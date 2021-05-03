United Way of Central Maryland breaks ground on new family center

COLUMBIA, Md. — United Way of Central Maryland is working to bring affordable childcare to families in Howard County.

The non-profit organization held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, for its third family center.

The center will be on Columbia Gateway Drive in Columbia. It will provide affordable, high-quality childcare and more.

"Part of this center will include early childhood development programming, which is so vitally important,” said United Way of Central Maryland President and CEO Franklyn Baker. “Not only is it affordable, not only is it safe, but it’s also able to put them in a position where when they get to four years old, they’re ahead of the line, so to speak, and being ready to transition to preschool."

The center will also add 29 new jobs with competitive pay and first-rate benefits.

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2020.

