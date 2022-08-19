Watch Now
Union for Baltimore County Police frustrated over county crime

Posted at 5:58 AM, Aug 19, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY — The union representing Baltimore county police officers says they are frustrated with crime in the county.

But new data shows the number of murders has dropped significantly.

Thursday night they posted a tweet showing an increase in thefts and assaults, but no information about shootings because that information is not available to the public.

The county police department has an online dashboard for crime.

While it doesn't show shootings, the dashboard tracks the number of murders in the county.

According to the dashboard, From January through June, there have been 14 murders in the county. Over that same period last year, 32 people were killed.

You can find the latest Baltimore county crime numbers here.

