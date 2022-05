BALTIMORE — A crash involving three tractor trailers is causing major delays at the Fort McHenry Tunnel, according to Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734.

The Union says Baltimore Fire is at the scene and hazmat has been requested due to spilled diesel.

Bore 1 is closed at this time.

MDTA is urging drivers to avoid SB I-95 south of Eastern Ave and use I-895 or I-695 as alternate routes.