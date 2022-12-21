Union Craft Brewing celebrates Hanukkah with a 'Brewhaha'

BALTIMORE, MD — Today is the fourth day of Hanukkah but those at Union Craft Brewing celebrated the third night with a Hanukkah Brewhaha. It's a tradition they've had for 8 years now but this is the second year it’s been a Repair The World event. Repair The World motivates young adults in the Jewish community to volunteer and learn more about Judaism.

Rabbi Jessy Dressin, Senior Director of Jewish Education says "We have organizations here like Blue Water Baltimore and Share Baby and participants will have the opportunities to eat Latkes, and to celebrate Hanukkah and then to make their way around and to do different activities and to learn about different organizations that are trying to good work that is based in community on the ground in Baltimore."

For the fourth night of Hanukkah, Union Craft Brewery will be donating $1 of every pint they sell to the Maryland Book Bank. You can participate in the event from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on this event and others at Union Craft Brewery, you can click here.