UNION: Baltimore Firefighter fell through roof of a rowhome fire on Baltic Avenue

Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734
Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734<br/>
Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734
Posted at 6:47 PM, Apr 01, 2022
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Firefighter fell through the roof of a rowhome fire in Baltimore City Friday afternoon, according to Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734.

According to the union, Baltimore Fire were at the scene of a two story rowhome fire in the 600 block of Baltic Avenue. They say a mayday was called after the firefighter fell.

We have reached out to Baltimore Fire for more information.

