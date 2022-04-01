UNION: Baltimore Firefighter fell through roof of a rowhome fire on Baltic Avenue

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Firefighter fell through the roof of a rowhome fire in Baltimore City Friday afternoon, according to Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734.

According to the union, Baltimore Fire were at the scene of a two story rowhome fire in the 600 block of Baltic Avenue. They say a mayday was called after the firefighter fell.

One of #BMORESBravest has called a MAYDAY after falling thru the floor at the fire. Additional units called. The rescue team has gotten the member out & #BCFDEMS is going to check on them. pic.twitter.com/nlYNpEULN6 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 1, 2022

We have reached out to Baltimore Fire for more information.

