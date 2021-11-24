Watch
Underground fire cause Hazmat situation off Harford Road in Parkville

WMAR-2 News
<p>A Baltimor County Fire Department truck. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 9:44 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 09:44:25-05

PARKVILLE, Md. — Several fire crews from around Baltimore County are on scene in the 9600 block of Harford Road for a hazmat situation, that is being caused by an underground fire.

Baltimore County Emergency management is urging everyone to avoid the area, especially manholes that may have smoke coming from them.

It's unclear if any evacuations are underway or if anyone has been injured.

We have a crew headed to the scene of this breaking news story.

