Underground fire cause Hazmat situation off Harford Road in Parkville

PARKVILLE, Md. — Several fire crews from around Baltimore County are on scene in the 9600 block of Harford Road for a hazmat situation, that is being caused by an underground fire.

Baltimore County Emergency management is urging everyone to avoid the area, especially manholes that may have smoke coming from them.

[11/24 at 9:30A]: An underground fire is ongoing now at 9616 Harford Road. Large @BaltCoFire presence is required to respond to the fire.



Avoid the area while BCoFD works to put out fire.

Avoid any nearby manholes that may have smoke coming from them.https://t.co/ee3i9wE7S3 — Baltimore County Emergency Management (@BaltCoEmergency) November 24, 2021

It's unclear if any evacuations are underway or if anyone has been injured.

We have a crew headed to the scene of this breaking news story.