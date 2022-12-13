Unattended candle blamed for overnight Carroll County fire

WOODBINE, Md. — A fire caused by unattended candles caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to a Carroll County duplex overnight.

It was reported at 3:37 a.m. Dec. 13 in the Woodbine area, on Woodbine Road near John Pickett Road.

The State Fire Marshal's office and local fire crews are warning people to "use caution when heating your home" and use candles safely.

In the Woodbine fire, unattended candles ignited nearby items in the living room. The two residents realized the fire after smoke alarms went off. They were evaluated by medical staff and refused treatment.

About 30 firefighters from Winfield Volunteer Fire Company spent 10 minutes working to control the fire.