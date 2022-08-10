Watch Now
Umps calling Jays-O's game bring Build-A-Bear to Johns Hopkins Children patients

Posted at 8:38 PM, Aug 09, 2022
BALTIMORE — Sometimes they can be the most despised people in a stadium, making one decision that costs your team a game.

But on Tuesday, the umpiring crew calling the Orioles-Blue Jays game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards provided smiles for patients at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Umpires — Ryan Addition, Mark Carlson, Nick Mahrley and Jordan Baker — delivered Build-A-Bear furry friends, outfits, baseball-themed activity books and more to children who needed a pick-me-up. The Oriole Bird also popped in for an appearance.

