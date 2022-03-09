UMMS, Johns Hopkins partnering to deliver more than $4 million worth of medical supplies to Ukraine

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins are partnering to deliver more than $4 million worth of medical supplies to Ukraine.

The donation will be used to help ensure medical professionals continue to deliver emergency medical care to both civilian and military personnel impacted by the ongoing violence.

The donated supplies include:



Airway aspirators, medical air compressors, beds, oxygen concentrators, positive pressure ventilators, face masks and shields, respirator kits, gowns, gloves and syringes.

“Right now, medical supplies most urgently needed are items that will allow medics and other caregivers to address a growing numbers of battlefield injuries among both military and civilian casualties, including children and other innocent bystanders. We are doing everything we can to respond to that need and plan to send additional supplies in the future,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and CEO of UMMS. “The people of Ukraine have demonstrated incredible bravery in the face of this terrible, unprovoked violence and they deserve the support from organizations like ours that are committed to the health and safety of all people.”