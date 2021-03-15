UMD Maryland Terrapins basketball earn No. 10 seed

The Maryland men's basketball team will make its 29th appearance in the NCAA Tournament this weekend as it earned a 10-seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Terrapins (16-13) will face 7-seed UConn (15-7) on Saturday, March 20 in the East Region. Location, game time and television info will be released shortly. The game will be heard on the Maryland Sports Radio Network.

The NCAA Tournament bid marks Maryland's fifth appearance in the last six applicable years. It would be the sixth appearance in seven years if last season's tournament had not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Terps have a 42-27 all-time record in the tournament, including 14 Sweet Sixteen appearances.

The Terrapins have won 13 of their last 14 opening round games dating back to 1997, including their most recent appearance in 2019 when they defeated #11 Belmont.

Maryland and UConn have played seven previous times with the Huskies holding a 4-3 lead in the series. The teams played in the 2002 NCAA East Regional as Maryland beat UConn on the way to winning the 2002 NCAA Championship. They also played an NCAA Tournament game in 1995, when the Terps lost 99-89, in Oakland, Calif. The last meeting between the teams came on Dec. 8, 2016 when the Terps beat UConn, 78-66, in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The winner of the Maryland/UConn game will face the winner of the #2 Alabama (24-6)/#15 Iona (12-5) game, which will also be played on Saturday. The second-round game will take place on Monday, March 22.

Eligible Terrapin Club members will receive an email with options to request tickets. Due to the attendance capacities, tickets may be limited and orders will be filled based on Terpoint priority.