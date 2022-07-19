UMBC police officer arrested for setting four fires on campus while on duty

BALTIMORE — A University of Maryland, Baltimore County Police officer was accused of setting four fires on campus while on duty since December.

Walter T. Christopher, 36, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson.

Christoper has been indicted on 12 counts, including second-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

UMBC said Christopher has been with the UMBC police department for two years. He has been suspended and moved to non-officer status pending an outcome of the judicial system, the school said.

"When several arson incidents were reported on campus beginning in December 2021, UMBC Police immediately worked with the State Fire Marshal to investigate," UMBC said in a statement. "Today, based on the results of this joint investigation, the Office of the State Fire Marshal arrested Walter Christopher, who has been a member of the UMBC Police force for two years, on charges related to the reported arsons. Mr. Christopher has been suspended and moved to non-officer status pending an outcome in the judicial system."