UMBC continues to work to repair burst pipes in multiple buildings

BALITMORE COUNTY — UMBC's main campus has been experiencing a number of burst pipes which resulted in water damage in multiple buildings.

The announcement came on Sunday when officials stated that as a result of the campus-wide power outage coupled with low temperatures, the university was beginning to experience burst pipes and water damage.

University Vice President for Administration and Finance Kathy Dettloff released a statement on Monday saying the facilities management team has been working continuously to stop leaks and check for additional damage.

According to Dettloff, damage has been located in ten buildings, including four residence halls.

Remediation efforts are currently underway in the affected buildings.

More information will be available before the end of winter break.